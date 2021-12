Susan Walsh/AP

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The two Indiana-raised turkeys given Thanksgiving pardons by President Joe Biden are now at their new Purdue University home.

The turkeys arrived this past week at Purdue and were welcomed by visitors on the West Lafayette campus’ Memorial Mall. The turkeys named Peanut Butter and Jelly will live at Purdue’s Animal Sciences Research and Education Center, where the school says they’ll spend their days in an enclosed setting with access to a shaded grassy area.