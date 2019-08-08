Paralyzed lawmaker asks for support in accommodation request

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A paralyzed Democratic Wisconsin lawmaker is asking all of his colleagues to sign onto a letter seeking accommodations from the Republican speaker of the state Assembly.

Rep. Jimmy Anderson said Thursday that his request to Speaker Robin Vos will be his last before moving forward with a lawsuit.

Anderson is asking that he be allowed to call into committee meetings when he can't be there in person. He's also asking that hearings and meetings be held "during reasonable hours" and not overnight. Anderson also wants an Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator to be assigned to determine when accommodations should be granted.

Vos has repeatedly refused Anderson's request to call into meetings. Assembly rules prohibit that, while the state Senate allows it.

Anderson says his requests are "very reasonable and any federal court will agree."