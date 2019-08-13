Panel: Judge heard cases involving lawyer she rented from

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A judicial ethics committee is faulting a New Jersey municipal judge for allegedly failing to recuse herself from cases involving a lawyer from whom she was renting office space.

The complaint released Tuesday says Lilia Munoz rented space for her private law practice for 10 years from a company owned by a local attorney and his wife.

Munoz sits on the bench in Union City and Guttenberg.

The complaint alleges the lawyer appeared in front of Munoz numerous times during that period. The ethics committee wrote that her failure to disqualify herself from matters involving the lawyer violated several rules of conduct.

Munoz didn't return a message left at her office Tuesday.