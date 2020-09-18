Pandemic leads to $90M in cuts to UVA's budget for his year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The impact of the coronavirus on the University of Virginia has spurred an estimated $90 million in cuts to this year's budget.

The Daily Progress reported Thursday that the figure amounts to a 2.3% reduction in the budget that officials proposed in June.

The $3.76 billion budget was approved Sept. 11 by the Board of Visitors. The spending plan. The cuts affect faculty and staff salaries as well as services such as travel.

The pandemic led to a delay in the budget approval process. The university's board normally approves the budget in June for the fiscal year that begins July 1. But administrators delayed adoption to better predict the pandemic’s impacts.

The university anticipates net tuition and fee income to be reduced by nearly 4% in the 2020-21 budget. State appropriations for the school are expected to fall as much as 14.2%.

School officials said they expect financial losses in services such as housing, dining and in athletics. Enrollment numbers did not decline significantly. But the number of students living in dorms decreased by 34%.

The athletic department is being impacted as well because spectators are allowed at the university’s sports contests.