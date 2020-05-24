'Pandemic babies' Babies born now have a story to tell

CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — Born amidst a national crisis, some local and area babies will have a story to tell when they grow up as “pandemic babies.”

Stephanie Davis gave birth to her baby girl, Alaura, on April 3 during the COVID-19 state shutdown at Magnolia Regional Health Center. The registered nurse said she was afraid throughout her pregnancy, especially as the due date drew near.

“I was absolutely terrified. I tried to talk my doctor into delivering her two weeks early because the virus wasn’t in the area. However, she insisted for us to wait and told me we would be alright,” said Davis, an Iuka native. “The whole time I worried about what would happen if we came into contact with the coronavirus.”

The mother of three was afraid from the moment she arrived in the parking lot, she said.

“It was weird. No one was at the hospital. We didn’t see any visitors when we came in the front door. We only saw a few staff members and that was it,” said Davis, a registered nurse for Genesis Healthcare in Florence, Ala.

Davis’s mother, Wanda, accompanied her to the hospital and the duo wore surgical masks and gloves.

“It was definitely a scary feeling because you’re not just worrying about yourself. You’re worried about the well being of the child you’re carrying,” she said.

Once Davis made her way to the labor and delivery unit, she felt more at ease. The 32-year-old found out she was going to give birth via c-section.

“It was scary having a c-section because now you have to worry about the risk of infection, especially during a major operation,” she said.

Not too long into the surgery at 8:38 a.m., Alaura made her debut weighing seven pounds and 5.7 ounces. She was 18.5 inches long.

“I was so happy she was finally here, but now I was worrying ‘are we going to come in contact with someone who has the virus on the way out of the hospital?’” said Davis.

Other than a constant fear of the coronavirus, the new mother had a pleasant experience at the hospital.

“The doctors, nurses, food services, housekeeping and the rest of the staff were just wonderful. They went above and beyond to take care of us,” she said.

Davis also noted how clean and sterile the environment was during her stay.

Another baby made her debut at Magnolia hospital this month. Lilly James Bobo was born Thursday, May 7, to Chris and Emily Bobo of Corinth, making their three-year-old son Jack a big brother. Lilly weighed six pounds and four ounces and was 17.5 inches long.

The Bobo family also had a great experience at the hospital.

“Chris and I talked about it and we felt very safe because the hospital was taking the proper precautions the whole time we were there,” said Emily Bobo, a registered nurse at Hurst Foot Clinic in Corinth.

Bobo said she was cautious, but didn’t fixate on the pandemic during the pregnancy.

“Being a nurse, you have to give all viruses and illnesses respect. All you can do is take precautions, especially with this one because we don’t know a lot about it,” she said about the deadly COVID-19 fear.

According to the mother of two, every time she went to her doctor’s appointment at the clinic they would call and tell she and her husband what to expect.

“There were always gloves, sanitizer and masks available,” said Bobo, who is also a PRN for Magnolia Ambulatory Surgery Center.

When it was time to go to the hospital to have the baby, the staff at the labor and delivery unit allowed her spouse to be in the room.

“I was so happy Chris was able to come in with me because some hospitals aren’t allowing that, but this one is,” said the Iuka native.

Even though the father was allowed to come inside the unit, he was not allowed to leave once there.

“He couldn’t go and pick up any food or anything. Once you’re there, you’re there until mom and baby are discharged,” said Bobo.

There were also no visitors allowed during the couple’s stay.

“This made us feel safer, especially for the baby,” said the new mother.

Bobo also said the admission process was taking the appropriate measures by following the CDC guidelines and she trusted in the facility’s care.

“We stayed there three days and they treated us great,” she said.

According to Bobo, they are enjoying their new addition and their eldest child Jack loves his sister so much.

The family is also following CDC guidelines at home by practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing.

“The hardest thing is not allowing any visitors except immediate family to see her. However, we do post pictures on social media and FaceTime our family and friends,” said Bobo.

Davis’s baby girl is now six weeks old and is thriving. According to the mother, Alaura has grown so much.

“She is already in size one diapers and they are kind of snug on her,” she said.

The infant enjoys being held and being around her big brother, Drake, and big sister, Addisyn.

“They help me so much with her and we are proud of her,” said the RN.

Davis said she is not taking her baby out in public during the pandemic.

“We don’t go anywhere. If I have to go to the store or anything, I leave her with my mom,” she said. “I also don’t let anyone around her right now, so I just post pictures of her on Facebook.”