Palmer's Market offering Super Bowl to-go dinners to benefit Depot

The Depot Youth Center / Contributed photo

DARIEN — Earlier this year, The Depot Youth Center, a vital town asset that serves the youth of Darien, was in a quandary about how to raise the money it needed to bridge its fundraising gap in the face of COVID-19.

“Without our annual winter event, which provides the lion’s share of our funding for the year, we were really worried about how we could maintain the programming and support on which our hundreds of young people have come to rely,” said Jenny Tarleton, co-president of the Depot Board of Directors.