News

Palmer's Market offering Super Bowl to-go dinners to benefit Depot

Staff
The Depot Youth Center in Darien, is offering people dinner to go packs via food from Darien business, Palmer's Market, for the Super Bowl LV, (55), football game on Sunday, Feb. 7, with all proceeds going to The Depot Youth Center in the town, and orders of up to six people, and costing $245, being asked to order by Feb. 3, at: https://depot.cbo.io. Pictured left to right is The Depot 's Fundraising Committee: Elisa Persinger, Lisa Koorbusch, Kesti Aysseh, (The Depot Youth Center's Development Director), Traci Pessina, (of Palmer's Market), and Kaitlyn Troy, and Elizabeth Hole. Not pictured are: Jenny Tarleton, Catherine McNear, Jennifer Hageney, Debi McGahren, and Gina Vivenzio.

The Depot Youth Center / Contributed photo

DARIEN — Earlier this year, The Depot Youth Center, a vital town asset that serves the youth of Darien, was in a quandary about how to raise the money it needed to bridge its fundraising gap in the face of COVID-19.

“Without our annual winter event, which provides the lion’s share of our funding for the year, we were really worried about how we could maintain the programming and support on which our hundreds of young people have come to rely,” said Jenny Tarleton, co-president of the Depot Board of Directors.

Palmer’s Market, celebrating 100 years in town this year, offered The Depot the safety net it needed, agreeing to donate the Super Bowl dinner-to-go party packs, full of Palmer’s favorites to be enjoyed on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7.

“Darien is our home and its groups like The Depot that make it so special. When we found that we could honor our 100 year anniversary by supporting one of the crown jewels of our town— The Depot Youth Center—we jumped at the chance,” said Cindy Palmer.

“Palmer’s is absolutely our superhero. We cannot thank them enough for their commitment to the youth of Darien and their unbelievable generosity in donating— not a percentage—but the entirety of proceeds from the [arty packs,” said Catherine McNear, co-president of The Depot Board of Directors.

“It is small community businesses committed to making our town a better place— like Palmer’s and our other sponsors including Newport Academy, The Eileen Hanford Team, Connecticut Green Lawn and Shrub Care, Carnegie Prep, Nielsen’s Florist, Sasco River Center, Kate Keller Bates Team, BMW of Darien, Ring’s End, Maplewood at Darien and Hollow Tree Self Storage— that make Darien such an amazing place to live,” added Kesti Aysseh, executive development director of The Depot. “These businesses are keeping the lifeline available that our kids depend on.”

Palmer’s Super Bowl Party Packs will serve up to six people and cost $245. All party packs are tax deductible as the Depot is a 501c3 organization. Please order by Feb 3 at https://depot.cbo.io. The menu includes delicious Palmers’ staples that many know and love including house-made herb potato chips and truffle parmesan dip; buffalo chicken bites; slow roasted pork shoulder; arugula creamy mustard coleslaw; Palmer’s decadent mac & cheese; and mini vanilla and chocolate cupcakes. To purchase and visit the silent auction please visit: https://depot.cbo.i