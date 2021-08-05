Palestinian dad expects no justice for son killed by troops JACK JEFFERY and IMAD ISSEID, BEIT UMMAR, WEST BANK Aug. 5, 2021 Updated: Aug. 5, 2021 2:52 a.m.
1 of11 A Palestinian girl stands under framed portraits of family members, some of them were killed by the Israeli army according to Bahjat al-Alami, the grandfather of slain Mohammed al-Alami, 12, at the family house, in the West Bank village of Beit Ummar, near Hebron, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Palestinian Moayyad al-Alami, father of slain Mohammed al-Alami, 12, carry a poster with picture and name of his son and reads "Palestinian National Liberation movement, Fatah, offers her hero martyr child," at the family house, in the West Bank village of Beit Ummar, near Hebron, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Palestinian Moayyad al-Alami, father of slain Mohammed al-Alami, 12, talks to reporters at the family house, in the West Bank village of Beit Ummar, near Hebron, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 The Israeli army post, right, over looks the shooting site, as seen from the family house of slain Palestinian Mohammed al-Alami, 12, in the West Bank village of Beit Ummar, near Hebron, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 A Palestinian man passes under a banner with picture and name of slain Mohammed al-Alami, 12 and reads "Palestinian National Liberation movement, Fatah, offers her hero martyr child," infant of the family house, in the West Bank village of Beit Ummar, near Hebron, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Palestinian Moayyad al-Alami, father of slain Mohammed al-Alami, 12, inspects his bullets shattered vehicle, in the West Bank village of Beit Ummar, near Hebron, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Palestinian Moayyad al-Alami, father of slain Mohammed al-Alami, 12, displays the blood stained grocery left behind at his bullets shattered vehicle, in the West Bank village of Beit Ummar, near Hebron, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
A week after the death of his eldest son, Moayed al-Alami sat on the sofa on his ground floor patio, protectively hugging and kissing two of his remaining children.
The Israeli military has opened an investigation into the killing of 12-year-old Mohammed al-Alami who was shot by Israeli soldiers as he rode in the family car. But that is no comfort to his father, who is devastated by his son's death and has little faith that he will see justice.
Written By
JACK JEFFERY and IMAD ISSEID