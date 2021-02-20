Pakistanis seeking disappeared Baluch relatives end sit-in ZARAR KHAN, Associated Press Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 9:57 a.m.
1 of9 People sit beside the portraits of their missing family members during a sit-in protest, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Dozens of relatives of Baluch missing persons, allegedly taken away by security agencies from restive Baluchistan province, Saturday ended their ten-day protest sleeping in the February cold near Pakistan parliament in capital Islamabad as minster for Human Rights assured their demand for recovery of loved ones would be taken seriously. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Families of people who disappeared in Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province ended a 10-day sit-in near parliament in Islamabad on Saturday, after a government minister promised to look into their relatives' case files.
The dozens of protesters say there has never been a proper enquiry into the fate of their loved ones, who they allege were kidnapped by state security forces over the past 12 years.