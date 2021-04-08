Pakistan visit to Kabul called off after explosives' find

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A plane carrying Pakistan’s parliament speaker and a delegation of lawmakers was turned back on Thursday as it was about to land in Kabul after explosives, apparently years old, were found near the airport building, a senior Afghan military official said.
According to Gen. Reyaz Arian, the commander of Kabul's international airport, the decision to turn back Assad Qaisar and the Pakistani parliament delegation's plane was made after the explosives were discovered placed under a building nearby.