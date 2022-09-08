Pakistan's ex-PM Khan refuses to apologize in contempt case

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran appeared in court on Thursday and refused to formally apologize in a case in which he faces contempt charges over his verbal threat to a female judge during a political rally last month.
Under Pakistani law, Khan's appearance was a chance offered by the Islamabad High Court for the ousted prime minister to avoid going to trial — which an apology would have averted. But Khan declined, insisting he had made no threats, in turn prompting the court to schedule the first hearing for Sept. 22.