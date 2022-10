ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from his seat in the National Assembly, citing charges of concealing assets in a move likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished country.

Khan's spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters that the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the much-awaited verdict in the capital, Islamabad. Chaudhry condemned the move.