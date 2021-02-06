Pakistan arrests 2 on child porn charges after Interpol tip

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency arrested two men on suspicion of links to an international child pornography ring following a tip from Italy through Interpol, authorities said Saturday.

The arrests took place after an early-morning raid in the eastern Punjab province on the outskirts of the city of Sialkot, said Mohammad Iqbal, a top FIA official in the city. This was the first time Interpol provided information to Pakistan about the presence of a criminal operation involving child pornography in the country, he said.