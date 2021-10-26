Pakistan, China urge world to send humanitarian aid to Kabul

Madoka Ikegami/AP

ISLAMABAD (AP) — In a rare joint appeal, the leaders of Pakistan and China on Tuesday urged the international community to swiftly send humanitarian and economic aid to Afghanistan, where people are facing food and medicine shortages in the shadow of winter.

A government statement said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Afghanistan by phone, saying afterward that people there need international help “to alleviate their suffering, prevent instability" and rebuild after the United States withdrew and the Taliban seized power in August.