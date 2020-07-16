PIAA: Fall sports to start as scheduled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — High school football and other fall sports will start as scheduled, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association said Wednesday.

“PIAA is moving forward with the normal start of the fall sports season unless otherwise directed by the commonwealth,” the organization said in a statement following Wednesday’s board meeting.

Each school has developed guidelines “to allow athletics to continue as an important part of the school day,” the PIAA said.

Football practice will start Aug. 10, and the other fall sports will start Aug. 17.

The PIAA said it intends to offer winter and spring sports, as well, but will be flexible depending on pandemic conditions.

Under Gov. Tom Wolf's universal masking order, coaches, athletes and spectators must wear masks unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Athletes don't have to wear them while working out or in competition.