PHOTOS: Wave-ing goodbye — Darien High Class of 2020 has colorful graduation day parade
It wouldn’t have been Darien High School’s Class of 2020 without even their very last day of celebrations getting a surprise change.
Thursday’s celebrations, including a morning car parade drive-through and diploma disbursement throughout the day was changed after rain was predicted.
Instead, on a sunny Friday morning, Darien High seniors, with colorfully decorated cars, posters and their senior t-shirts, all gifts from the Darien High School Parents Association and senior send off committee, road through their beloved campus for the last time.
Darien’s year end celebrations included the surprise of the t-shirts, another surprise of a lawn sign, and gifts of the car decor at their cap and gown pick up on Tuesday.
Another special feature was the Adopt-a-Senior program in which younger students each “adopted” a Darien High senior to celebrate with gifts and cards.
Darien schools hope to possibly hold a graduation celebration later in the summer in person.
Editor’s note: If you see yourself or someone you know in the photos and you aren’t identifed, email us at sshultz@darientimes.com.