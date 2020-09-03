PHOTOS: ‘School comes alive again’: Staff welcomes students on first day

Darien Schools went back to school in a hybrid plan on Thursday, Sept. 3. Staff welcomed students back to Darien's Hindley School.

After five-and-a-half months, a new sound broke the silence of school buildings across Darien Thursday morning — the sound of children.

Stepping out of cars, walking off buses, riding on bikes and walking in on foot, about 220 children made their way to Hindley, on the first day of school.

Shortly after 8 a.m., several students, with decorated masks and backpacks, stood in front of the school, waiting to enter.

One was fifth grader Grady Levine, 10, who said he was “looking forward to having fun, and seeing his friends.”

Fellow fifth grader Mac Towell, also 10, said he’s “happy to be able to go to a place that’s not my house.”

He added he’s looking forward to writing, since that’s “my favorite subject.”

Grady’s brother Luke, 8, said he couldn’t wait to see what his new classroom looks like, as well as meet his teacher, Mrs. Selensky.

Stepping off Bus 11 at the side of the school, Superintendent of Schools Alan Addley, with several children around him, said that after many, many months, “it’s just wonderful to welcome them.”

“This is always a special time of the year, but even more so this particular year and with this particular challenge,” Addley said. “What we want to do is get the kids back, make them feel comfortable, and take one day at a time at this point.”

He added that’s it’s “terrific to have the schools come alive again with students. The staff has done an absolutely fabulous job to get ready to receive them today. They’re excited to receive them, the kids are excited to return back — and that’s a good thing.”

Principal Julie Droller, who was standing outside greeting children and parents, said she hopes everybody feels “how much we miss them.”

She added that it is “great” to be back in school — for everyone.

“It was hard, but worth it, to have the kids back here,” Droller said. “We’re here for the kids.”

Droller said teachers have been working very hard to prepare their classrooms.

“I’ve been into every classroom this morning,” she said. “They are ready. They are beautiful. They are welcoming.”

While the classrooms look different from the way they were last spring — “We don’t have carpet areas. We don’t have tables” — there is much to look forward to, according to Droller.

“There are decorations on the wall. There are book bins. There are student name tags, and every classroom looks welcoming and inviting — and the teachers are ready.”

Jen D’amico, who is Hindley’s new vice principal this year, said “The mission today is just to build some relationships and love on them and just to make them feel good and be happy to be together, and feel healthy and safe at school.”

As part of the hybrid reopening model, Thursday is a “Group B” day at Hindley, which means students with last names begin with L through Z attend in person. Friday is a “Group A” day, where students whose last names begin with A through K attend in person. Both Thursday and Friday of this week are half days.

Beginning next week, however, Fridays will be a remote half day for all students.

Pandemic

On March 12, all Darien schools closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result of several orders by Gov. Ned Lamont. Like the rest of the state’s schools, they remained closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

The hybrid reopening model will continue until students return to full- time, in school learning on Sept. 29, barring any changes.

The hybrid plan means students attend in person on either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday, with a remote half day Friday in order for a full sanitizing and cleaning of facilities. The remote half day Friday will continue throughout the year.

Students who are learning on remote days participate by livestream instruction part of the time and independent work on other parts of the remote eLearning. Students are divided into cohorts by last name and by grade.

The current school re-opening plans were announced in mid-August.

Read about the plan here: Hybrid to in-person: Darien school district shares reopening plans

Health & Safety guidelines

Safety precautions in the schools include wearing face masks in the buildings, following the marked lanes in the hallways, the installation of portable sinks, and desks that are spread apart.

There is a small live-stream camera to be used for students learning remotely on hybrid days or those who choose fully remote learning.

On Tuesday, The Darien Times got to tour Royle Elementary School’s new set up.

Read about the tour here: See photos of a Darien school's first-day prep

Over the past few weeks, the district’s reopening plan has met with criticism from some teachers, parents and community members — who were not in support of an in-person return.

Joslyn DeLancey, president of the Darien Education Association and fifth grade teacher at Tokeneke School, expressed her concerns in a Letter to the Editor.

Read the letter here: Opinion: Darien’s teachers’ union expresses concerns with district’s reopening plan

COVID-19 cases in town

According to the Darien Health Department, in the month of August, there were 11 positive cases of COVID-19. As of Sept. 1, there has been a total of 241 cases in Darien.

