PHOTOS: Person-to-Person holds fall coat drive in Darien

Peter Canelli, 14, of Darien, helps carry some donated merchandise at the coat drive on Saturday morning

Darien residents turned out to donate to keep others warm Saturday morning when Person-to-Person hosted its annual coat drive outside its Post Road headquarters.

Led by half a dozen members of Opus for Person-to-Person —the group’s branch of female volunteers—both new and “gently used” coats of all sizes—for adults and children—were collected for those with need.

“We do a coat drive every year to help the Keep Norwalk Warm program,” explained Cristina Pallazzi, Opus organizer.

“In prior years we’ve always had the drive on in the schools,” she said, but owing to restrictions the group decided to get creative and offer a drive-through option—though there are also drop-off boxes at a dozen local businesses around town, per the Person-to-Person website.

Pallazzi said there is also an Amazon “wish list” available for those who want to contribute, available at www.OPUS4P2P.org.

“The thing about this coat drive is they do such a great job of getting the word out there,” said Sarah McGurren of Norwalk, who spun by to drop off several coats at Person-to-Person.

“I really want to help out in the community,” noted Salley Hughes of Darien—one of several volunteers who took the opportunity to help collect and sort the coats out-of-doors in the warm autumn morning.

“I’m always looking for outlets to get out and help out,” she said, noting the many chances Opus affords her.

“I’m a member of Opus,” agreed Kira Saunders of Darien, “and every volunteer opportunity that I can find where I can give back, I kind of jump on it.”

“I thought this was a great initiative to help try and keep our neighbors warm,” she said.

Nancy Coughlin, Person-to-Person CEO, said the events—and Keep Norwalk Warm program itself—were long-standing traditions, fostered by the corporate contributions of Wilton-based Beiersdorf North America.

“This has been a long-standing partnership,” she said.

“This year we’re expecting there’ll be more demand than ever,” she said, with distribution of the coats taking place in Norwalk over the first two weekends in November via pre-registration.

“This is a community-wide effort,” said Juri Garone, chief community relations officer with Person-to-Person.

“Whenever there’s a need, folks in Darien are very quick to answer the call,” she said.

“I think the pandemic is teaching us to think about others,” noted Mariana Kniffen of Darien, another OPUS volunteer.

“Whatever free time we have, we should find ways to make a difference,” she said.