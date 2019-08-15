PHOTOS: Noroton Presbyterian holds Weed Beach Sunday Service

Noroton Presbyterian Church held a Sunday service the Weed Beach on August 11. Noroton Presbyterian Church held a Sunday service the Weed Beach on August 11. Photo: Bryan Haeffele /Hearst Connecticut Media / Photo: Bryan Haeffele /Hearst Connecticut Media / Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close PHOTOS: Noroton Presbyterian holds Weed Beach Sunday Service 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

Noroton Presbyterian Church holds its summer services held at WeedBeach, 8 a.m. each Sunday and open to all visitors. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and sunglasses. No Darien beach sticker is required for entry. Each week the beach service is followed by a more traditional worship service at the church in our air conditioned Chapel beginning at 10 a.m. (with professional infant care provided). Please call the church at 203-655-1451 or visit the website www.norotonchurch.org for more information.

Noroton Presbyterian is not the only local church that does waterfront services over the summer.

The United Church of Rowayton, 210 Rowayton Avenue, and The Rowayton United Methodist Church have joined hands for summer services at 9:15 am in Pinkney Park. Summer worship leadership will be shared by Pastor. John Livingston and Pastor Michael Cobb. Bring your own lawn chairs/blanket, coffee and enjoy the beauty of the Five Mile River and the peaceful setting by the gazebo. All are welcome. If it is raining, worship will be held in the Sanctuary of the Rowayton United Methodist Church right across the street.