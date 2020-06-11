PHOTOS: Noroton Presbyterian Nursey School holds drive-through graduation

Lewy Hessert arrives in style with his mom, Tiere, and brother Wilber.

Noroton Presbyterian Nursery School held a drive-through graduation to celebrate their young students.

The teachers held signs and played instruments along the driveway and Noroton Presbyterian Church pastors cheered and blew bubbles while the families arrived to let the children receive their Nursery School diplomas.

Noroton Presbyterian Nursery School was established by the Noroton Presbyterian Church in 1957 to meet the needs for quality early childhood education for children of NPC and community neighbors. NPNS is a non-profit, self-supporting program, licensed by the State Board of Health.

More info: http://www.npns.org/home.html