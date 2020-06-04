PHOTOS: Middle school, elementary students ‘Adopt a senior’ from Darien High Class of 2020

Creativity and kindness flowed throughout town this week during the Darien High School Parents Association’s first-ever “Adopt-a-DHS senior week.”

More than 200 Darien elementary and middle school families eagerly signed up to honor this year’s graduates with messages of congratulations and support. The families, who were randomly matched with a graduate, were asked to drop off a homemade card or sign, a flower from their yard, or a small token to their senior’s mailbox or front porch. The tributes, delivered between June 1 and June 5, included beautiful flowers, festive cards, posters featuring original artwork, lots and lots of balloons and other treats!

“We don’t know who had more fun —the families who created the surprises or the seniors who were thrilled to receive them,” offered Lori Olson, DHSPA co-chairman.

“We wanted to come up with a way to make the seniors feel special and appreciated, and we were so happy that this program also became a fun, family activity for the younger students,” she said.

The DHSPA enlisted the help of the elementary and middle school PTOs to spread the word to their school communities and to bring the Adopt-a-DHS Senior program to life. Senior parents shared their student’s interests via a sign-up link to help make the project even more personal. On Match Day, Tuesday, May 26, local families were randomly paired with DHS seniors and the fun began.

“We received such an enthusiastic response and heartwarming feedback from all participants in this program,” added Joan Kanlian, DHSPA co-chairman. The DHSPA would like to extend its thanks to all the families who helped brighten a graduate’s day during Adopt-a-DHS Senior Week.

“Many thanks again for all you are doing to celebrate our seniors!” one family of a senior said.

“This is so touching and greatly appreciated!” said another.

“I think this is such a great idea and really exemplifies the sense of community that truly represents who the people are that live and reside in Darien,” one family that adopted a senior said.

Another family that adopted senior said it was “Such a great way to celebrate during this crazy time.”