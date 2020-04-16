PHOTOS: Depot’s ‘Girls Night Out’ thanks heroes of the pandemic with posters

GNO (Girls Night Out), recently made posters thanking Darien’s heroes, placing them around town.

The club meets twice a month at The Depot Youth Center, and has continued meeting weekly through Zoom meetings.

Girls Night Out was started nine years ago by a group of high school upperclassmen that simply wanted a time to sit around and “vent” to each other about things going on in their day to day lives.

GNO has been sponsored for the last eight years by an enhancement grant from the Connecticut Youth Service Bureau, which enables the girls to have discussions around dinner, speaker discussions on numerous topics such a stress and anxiety, eating disorders, healthy eating choices, social media, and much more.

Lt. Allison Hudyma serves as mentor to this group. This year the group was led by senior Sophie Pullen; incoming Presidents are Caroline Homes and Lindsay Jachino. GNO is open to all Darien high school aged girls, whether attending public, private or home schooled. Registrations for this fall will be on The Depot website www.dariendepot.com soon