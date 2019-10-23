PHOTOS: Annual Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival entertains community

On Saturday, the Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival transformed the Tokeneke Elementary School, located on Old Farm Road in Darien, into a Halloween-themed haunted house and amusement park.

It featured rides and attractions suitable for a wide variety of ages. For those seeking a thrill, make sure to try The Rock Star, the Scrambler and Zero Gravity. Preschoolers are sure to love the cars, trains and spin rides and a haunted house.

The Tokeneke Parent Teacher Organization organizes the Pumpkin Carnival. Local businesses are the key supporters of the event, and The Darien Sport Shop was once again the title sponsor supported by Laurel Road Bank and Newman’s Own. Other sponsors included Kings Highway Tennis, Nola Physical Therapy + Performance, DEANE, Speed Printing & Graphics, Dr. David Osherow, Dance on the DL, Miceli Insurance Agency, Trisha T. McCullagh, LLC, Heights Pizza, Burger Shakes and Fries, Melt Mobile, Fjord Fish Market and Stew Leonard’s.

The funds raised at the Pumpkin Carnival provide funding for the Enrichment Program at the Tokeneke Elementary School. Over the years, the Enrichment Program has helped bring inspirational guests in the arts and sciences into the classroom for personal discussion and instruction with students