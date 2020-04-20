PG&E's bankruptcy plan strides toward approval in California

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California regulators are being advised to approve Pacific Gas & Electric's plan for getting out of bankruptcy with new controls designed to prevent a recurrence of the utility's past bad behavior that has resulted in deadly wildfires, infuriating blackouts and high electricity rates.

If approved, a proposed decision issued Monday by Administrative Law Judge Peter Allen will enable PG&E to clear another key hurdle in its frantic race to end one of the most complex bankruptcy cases in U.S. history by June 30 or risk losing billions in state funding. The California Public Utilities Commission, the company's chief regulator, will vote on the recommendations laid out in Allen's 117-page decision on May 21.

PG&E didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Besides California regulators, PG&E will need the approval of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali, who has been overseeing the business since the company sought bankruptcy protection. It was seeking to insulate itself from $30 billion in claimed losses from catastrophic Northern California wildfires ignited by its decaying electrical grid in 2017 and 2018.

More than 82,000 wildfire victims are currently voting on a plan to create a $13.5 billion fund for those who lost family, homes and businesses. The voting is due to be completed May 15. A bankruptcy court hearing on whether to confirm PG&E's plan is scheduled May 27, the day after the company is supposed to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 wildfire that wiped out the town of Paradise.

Monday's decision largely adopts a proposal recommended by PUC President Marybel Batjer.

Among other things, it will force PG&E to create new regional operations with separate executives in an effort to make the utility more responsive to customers needs across a service territory larger than most states. It will also force the company to overhaul its board of directors but it won't require PG&E to replace its entire 14-member board, including CEO Bill Johnson, as Batjer and California Gov. Gavin Newsom wanted.

The decision would also authorize an independent safety monitor to serve as watchdog over PG&E's conduct and deliver regular reports to state regulators.

It also defines a list of “triggering events" that would indicate PG&E was operating in a reckless or negligent manner, opening the door for company management to be handed over to an executive picked by the state. In a worst-case scenario, this chain of events would culminate in the utility being placed into a receivership and sold, with the state and local governments given a chance to bid.