WILTON — Though it didn’t vote on the application, the majority of Planning & Zoning Commission members have expressed likely support for an expanded car storage lot at Bruce Bennett Nissan in Georgetown with some noted conditions.

On Monday, Jan. 11, the P&Z reviewed the site plan request by 962 Danbury Realty LLC to expand its storage capability by 130 cars, including a zone change that would make it possible.

The commissioners were in agreement that the land-locked 0.834-acre piece of property on the southeastern side of the dealership should be rezoned for commercial use, citing Wilton’s Plan of Conservation & Development as speaking to the change and calling it “an orphan parcel.”

Two members, however, echoed concerns from neighbors about the impact the expanded storage lot will have on residents.

“The zone change I really don’t have that much problem with,” explained Commissioner Doris Knapp, “but the site plan is really of great concern to me.”

“The thought of a parking lot with hundreds of cars situated there is really upsetting to me and it’s upsetting to the neighbors too,” she said, describing herself as conflicted.

“While it does meet so many of the standards that we’ve set, it’s really dicey,” she said, stating she was “really cognizant of the fears and concerns of the neighbors.”

Likewise, Commissioner Florence Johnson expressed misgivings.

“I’m kind of on the fence with Doris,” she said. “I’m a little concerned with the fact that there’s a very limited buffer.”

She said that some of the issues the change will purportedly fix—including regular use of car alarm beepers—could have already been done prior to this request.

Chairman Richard Tomasetti strived to change their minds, emphasizing that he believed the site plan met the town’s requirements.

“I look at this and I say, from a site development plan perspective, I believe that they’ve met the test of a lot of the issues that we have,” he said, implying the commission had no technical grounds for denying it.

“I understand that you may not like it, but where are we in respect to their not meeting our criteria,” he said. “Is there something I’m missing?”

“In terms of their application, they’ve given us everything we’ve asked for,” Tomasetti said.

Last month applicant attorney Jim Murphy presented details on how the change would reduce traffic through the adjacent neighborhood, as tractor trailers regularly fetch cars from the nearby Redding-based Gilbert & Bennett property and cart them over to the dealership.

“In my mind it’s certainly a reduction in impact,” he said.

Several neighbors publicly voiced their disagreement, however, citing ongoing issues of noise, as well as the dealership’s general failure to be “a good neighbor.”

One also noted that the Redding Zoning Commission was displeased with the storage of the cars on the mill site by the dealership, as it had never received approval from that body.

But other Wilton commissioners were ready to take the dealership at its word, believing traffic would be reduced through the neighborhood and that other issues—including fears how blasting to flatten the grade on the property might impact the neighbors and their property—would not adversely affect residents to the east.

“I do think that they are going to make some operational changes that will end up being better overall that will end up being better for the neighbors,” Commissioner Peter Shiue said.

“While I do respect the concerns of the neighbors, I think this application was very comprehensive and they addressed a lot of the issues that the neighbors had, in my opinion,” he said.

“I think it serves to improve the conditions regarding traffic and noise,” Commissioner Christopher Pagliaro said.

“The only thing I would add to that for now (is) I personally would want to improve the prohibition of cars parked on grass,” he said, including use of signs on the car along Route 7.

“I just don’t want that to look like a cheap commercial strip,” he said, noting an issue that was brought up at the last meeting.

The commission charged Michael Wrinn, director of planning & land use manager, and town planner, with preparing a draft document with conditions for approval—including items relating to soil testing and light pollution—which it can vote on at its next meeting on Jan. 25.

Tomasetti conceded that he would rather have “a complete mixed-use development there with a café and mixed-use housing,” but said the reality was there were other factors at play.

“There’s certain realities of ownership and ongoing commerce and people have certain rights to do things … with their property,” he said.

“I don’t see anything here that leads me to believe they’re not compliant with our regulations,” he said.