Ox Ridge students make Valentine’s Day cards for seniors

At Home in Darien recently welcomed students from the Ox Ridge Kids Care Club to make handmade cards for seniors.

The Ox Ridge Kids Care Club met on Jan. 24 for a Valentine’s Day themed service project. At Home In Darien, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping seniors stay connected to the community, spoke to over 20 children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The children decorated Valentine’s Day greeting cards to give to seniors to help cheer up their day. At Home In Darien distributed the cards to seniors who were delighted to receive the handmade greetings. At Home In Darien greatly appreciated the support of the Ox Ridge Kids Care Club and the students who shared their friendship and helped spread happiness to senior citizens in the community.

Those interested in connecting with seniors in the community, please contact At Home In Darien at 203-655-2227 or info@athomeindarien.org.