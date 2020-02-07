Ox Ridge fifth grader wins DAR essay contest

Ox Ridge student, William Curtis won first place in Darien’s Good Wife’s River Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution’s 2020 fifth grade essay contest.

Essay Chairman/Contest Coordinator, Sandi MacPherson presented gift certificates from Barrett Bookstore and a DAR certificate to Fifth Grade essay contest winners including honorable mention Ellie Shpetner from Royle and first place winner, William Curtis from Ox Ridge. Third place winner Quincy Kettell attends Hindley; the second place winner Madeline Galligan from Tokeneke is with DAR chapter Regent, Nicole Gorman.

The DAR chapter hosted a reception for the winners, their families, teachers and administrators in the parlor of the Noroton Presbyterian Church. Since 2020 marks the 400th anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower and the founding of Plymouth Colony, this year’s essay topic was: “The Voyage of the Mayflower.” Curtis’s winning essay is now entered into the Connecticut State DAR Essay Contest.

Membership in the DAR is open to any woman over the age of 18 who can trace her direct lineage to a Patriot whose last act was to serve or furnish material aid to the cause of American Independence during the Revolutionary War.