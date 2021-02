INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An estimated 100 animals died when an overnight fire filled an Indianapolis pet store with thick smoke and deadly gases, killing dozens of animals in their cages, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called about 9 p.m. Monday to Uncle Bills Pet Center on the city's northwest side but it took them an hour to extinguish the fire due to the difficulty of accessing the fire in the building's back roof area, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.