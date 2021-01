DARIEN — The town has administered 430 first doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine so far, according to a Code Red message from First Selectman Jayme Stevenson Thursday night. Currently, only those over 75, as part of the first tier of Phase 1b or those eligible under Phase 1a are able to make appointments.

The town’s vaccine process is going smoothly, according to residents who have participated.

Peter Eder described “sanitary conditions, distancing, simple paper work, well administered injections, a 15 minute followup waiting period and scheduling for the second injection.”

Eder thanked the Mather Center team, where he received the vaccine, the senior center staff and health director David Knauf, describing them as “superb, professional, caring, and helpful.”

Knauf said there is currently no waiting list for the town’s vaccine clinics.

Another vaccine recipient, Charles Salmans, said he was impressed at how well-organized the process was for him to receive his first dose.

Testing resources Everpoint Health, Leroy West parking lot, Darien 203-987-5796 Drive-thru, all patients, appointment needed, no referral needed DOCS Urgent Care, 677 Connecticut Ave., Norwalk 203-874-3682 All patients. No appointment or referral CVS, High Ridge Stamford 203-541-3972 Drive-thru, some patients, appointment needed, referral not needed Norwalk Hospital, Norwalk 203-852-2000 Drive-thru, all patients, appointment and referral required Walgreens, 54 West Ave., Norwalk 203-925-4733 Drive-thru, all patients, appointment required, referral not required Community Health, Center of Stamford at Fifth Street, Stamford 203-323-969 All patients, appointment or referral not required AFC Urgent Care Stamford 203-969-2000 All patients, appointment or referral not required Community Health Center of Norwalk, Norwalk 203-854-9292 All patients, appointment or referral not required Physician One Urgent Care, Norwalk 203-856-0005 All patients, appointment or referral not required Stamford Hospital, Bennett Medical Center, Stamford 203-276-1000 Drive-thru, all patients, appointment and referral required Testing resources Darienct.gov 211ct.org portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus See More Collapse

He also said he was pleased he was given a specific date for the second dose of the vaccine.

Stevenson said anyone who receives a first dose at Darien’s vaccine clinic is registered for their next dose. At a previous Board of Selectmen meeting, Knauf said the state health department has made assurances that for every first dose of the vaccine distributed, the second dose is banked for that location.

Darien’s vaccine clinics are planned for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week depending on vaccine supply.

Appointments are required for Darien vaccines, and walk-ins will be turned away. The town will announce when the state expands vaccine eligibility beyond the current and supplies to Darien’s health department increase.

There have been 81 cases and one new hospitalization in Darien since Jan. 15, Stevenson said. There are 981 aggregate cases from 669 unique households. Darien Public Schools report 33 active cases resulting in 157 quarantines.

Eligible Darien residents can register online at the link in the red bar at the top of the town of Darien homepage at www.Darienct.gov.

By registering online, residents are applying through the state’s vaccine management system (VAMS).

Stevenson said some may find the VAMS system challenging. Those who need help can call the Darien Human Services department at 203-656-7328 for assistance.

“As always, I recommend you speak to your healthcare provider to see if the COVID-19 vaccine is right for you,” Stevenson said.

Third party vaccine sites have opened through Stamford Hospital, UConn Health, Yale New Haven Health and Hartford Health systems.

More information and how to register for vaccines at these 3rd party sites is posted on the Town of Darien website under “Vaccine Information.”

The state’s official help line, 211, is the best option for VAMS registration by phone or to have technical questions answered. To sign up for Code Red messages, visit the town’s Code Red page on its website.

For town resources related to COVID-19 and vaccines, visit the Darien Department of Health page.