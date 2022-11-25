After moving from South Africa, this Darien man spent decades working to preserve land in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — After decades of creating and protecting Darien’s natural landscape, former Darien Land Trust president and retiring trustee Chris Filmer gets his own "I Spy Corner" in land he helped preserve.

Filmer, who was honored recently by the state government and members of the community for his work, is credited with transforming the 50 acres that make up Selleck’s Woods and Dunlap Woods, once covered in trash and leaking oil, into a nature preserve for residents to enjoy.

The tribute was held last week during the annual Darien Land Trust meeting at the Darien Community Association.

A path to the Sellek and Dunlap Woods will be named “Filmer’s Way” in his honor along with the “Filmer’s I Spy Corner” in Selleck’s Woods, where Filmer often teaches young visitors about the animal species that populate the woods.

The sign designs were unveiled by Parks and Recreation Director Pamela Gery, who said she has been working on this for two years.

“Too often I think we celebrate people when they're gone,” Gery said. “We wanted to do something above and beyond, above and beyond even death.”

For his “dedication to the preservation of open space and our environment,” Filmer was awarded a General Assembly Citation from the state, presented by State Rep. Terrie Wood.

A former member of the Land Trust board, Wood thanked Filmer for bringing a sense of joy to the Land Trust and for his ability to always see the good in others.

“I'm so appreciative of knowing you and everything you've done in our community,” she said. “We love you here, and you are loved.”

The Darien Community Association is also creating a need-based scholarship in Filmer’s name to be awarded to a Darien High School student “who best exemplifies Chris's commitment to community and to the environment.”

Filmer was emotional as he took the stage to deliver a few remarks, shielding his eyes as he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

“This is something far beyond anything I could possibly dream,” he said. “It's such an honor, such a completely unexpected, wonderful surprise. Please know how deeply thankful and touched I am.”

He credited the happiness he has found in the 45 years since he moved to Darien from South Africa to his personal philosophy, “finding someone to love, something worthwhile to do and something to look forward to.”

Filmer’s wife Sandy and son Chris said they were proud to see his accomplishments recognized by so many people in the town.

“I’m feeling very, very touched that the town is honoring Chris,” Sandy Filmer said. “He's made so many friends and has so much help with all these years down here. That has been a win-win for us and for him and for the people.”

Filmer has been a part of the Darien Land Trust since the mid-90s, including serving as its president from 2012 to 2014. He said he plans to continue his work with the Friends of Selleck’s Woods as president and with the DCA Bird Sanctuary. Filmer can often be found in the woods, greeting residents on the trails or helping the occasional raccoon find its way out of the trash bin.