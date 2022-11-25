After moving from South Africa, this Darien man spent decades working to preserve land in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DARIEN — After decades of creating and protecting Darien’s natural landscape, former Darien Land Trust president and retiring trustee Chris Filmer gets his own "I Spy Corner" in land he helped preserve.
Filmer, who was honored recently by the state government and members of the community for his work, is credited with transforming the 50 acres that make up Selleck’s Woods and Dunlap Woods, once covered in trash and leaking oil, into a nature preserve for residents to enjoy.