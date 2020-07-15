Ousted sheriff turns himself in after misconduct indictment

UNION, S.C. (AP) — A suspended South Carolina sheriff who is trying to get re-elected appeared in court Tuesday after being indicted on a misconduct charge and accused of sending an obscene image.

David Taylor turned himself in Tuesday and was later released on $5,000 personal recognizance bond, news outlets reported.

Gov. Henry McMaster suspended him on Thursday following his indictment by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office on one count of misconduct in office and one count of disseminating obscene material.

Former Union Police Chief Sam White now serves as interim Union County sheriff until the November election.

According to the indictment, Taylor sent messages to a Union County citizen in 2015 that were lewd, inappropriate and contained an obscene photo.

Taylor was originally investigated by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division in 2018 after Taylor asked officials to look into financial discrepancies.

The investigation revealed flaws in Taylor's office management and detailed other allegations that included making sexually inappropriate comments and requesting that employees buy him alcohol while on duty.

Taylor refused to resign but said he wouldn't seek reelection. He later changed his mind, prompting a new SLED investigation.

Taylor’s attorney said they would not be releasing an official statement.