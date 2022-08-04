Ousted prosecutor Chesa Boudin won't run for his old seat

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ousted San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was recalled from his post in June, said Thursday that he will not campaign for his old seat in the November election.
The progressive criminal justice reformer tweeted that nonstop campaigning has taken a toll on his family, which includes his son born last September and his elderly father, a former Weather Underground radical who was released from prison after serving more than four decades for his role in a fatal robbery.