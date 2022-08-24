Our first steps? Fossil may boost case for earliest ancestor MADDIE BURAKOFF, AP Science Writer Aug. 24, 2022 Updated: Aug. 24, 2022 12:55 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows from left, the femur, in posterior and medial view, and the right and left ulnae, in anterior and lateral view of Sahelanthropus tchadensis. These remains were discovered in 2001 by the Franco-Chadian Paleoanthropological Mission (MPFT). Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of8 This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows the Djurab Desert where the fossil sites that yielded remains of Sahelanthropus tchadensis are located. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (MPFT/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 This illustration provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows different modes of movement practiced by Sahelanthropus tchadensis. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (Sabine Riffaut, Guillaume Daver, Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS - Universite de Poitiers via AP) Show More Show Less
5 of8 In this photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022, researchers Franck Guy, left, and Guillaume Daver sit together at the PALEVOPRIM laboratory in Poitiers, France. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP) Guy Franck/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows an example of analysis performed to work out how Sahelanthropus tchadensis moved. From left are the femurs of Sahelanthropus tchadensis, a modern human, a chimpanzee and a gorilla. Based on arm and leg fossils, scientists concluded that Sahelanthropus, an ancient hominin species from Chad, walked upright - which would add evidence that it’s the earliest human ancestor dug up so far, according to a study published on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the journal Nature. (Franck Guy/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – Universite de Poitiers via AP) Show More Show Less
8 of8
NEW YORK (AP) — Twenty years ago, scientists discovered a 7-million-year-old skull that they concluded belonged to a creature who walked upright and was our earliest known ancestor. Not everyone was convinced. Now, the researchers are back with more evidence they say strengthens their case.
Their new study published Wednesday analyzed arm and leg fossils found near the skull in Africa, looking for signs of walking on two feet instead of on all fours. When early humans started walking upright, it marked a key moment in our split away from apes
Written By
MADDIE BURAKOFF