Our Darien: Third talk will cover difficult moments with teens

Cristina Young, LCSW, a parent educator, and a therapist, will present “Managing difficult moments with teens,” a conversation about mental health, substance use and tactics for deepening communication with teens in an effort to maintain strong connections during turbulent times, March 4, at 10 a.m.

The talk is the third in a series of The Community Fund of Darien’s “Our Darien” events this year. The speakers are designed to educate parents about the dangers of substance use, youth mental health and how they can best support their teens.