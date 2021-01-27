'Our Darien' -Former NBA star offers substance abuse talk in Darien

The Community Fund of Darien and eight local partners are welcoming students and parents to the presentation “Changing the conversation on substance use” with Chris Herren.
Herren is a celebrated former professional basketball star and wellness advocate, on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Herren will take the audience on his journey from addiction to sobriety, sharing experiences that have impacted his life as a teenager, athlete and speaker. He will also address themes of gateway drugs, prescription drug use, vaping, the impact of COVID-19 and the responsibility of prevention starting with us all. To conclude the event, Herren will field live questions. Registration is free and required for this event at www.communityfunddarien.org.