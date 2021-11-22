Organized thieves hit high-end Bay Area stores amid trend

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Groups of thieves, some carrying crowbars and hammers, smashed glass cases and window displays, ransacking high-end stores throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, stealing jewelry, sunglasses, suitcases and other merchandise before fleeing in waiting cars during a weekend of brazen organized theft that shocked holiday shoppers and prompted concerns about the busy retail season.
The thefts are believed to be part of sophisticated criminal networks that recruit mainly young people to steal merchandise in stores throughout the country then sell it in online marketplaces. The thefts are ratcheting up as the holiday shopping season gets underway, experts and officials said.