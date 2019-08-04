Organizations get grants to promote accurate Census count

DETROIT (AP) — Nearly $1 million in grants have been awarded to Detroit-area organizations seeking to promote and support a fair and accurate 2020 U.S. Census count.

The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan says the grants range from $7,000 to $75,000. Funding runs through August 2020.

The foundation's Southeast Michigan Counts is a strategic effort to foster regional participation in the 2020 census. It says organizations receiving funding will work to promote awareness and action by historically undercounted populations such as communities of color, low-income households, immigrants and young children.

Foundation President Mariam C. Noland says accurate census counts are essential for federal funds that support education, infrastructure and services for communities.

The foundation is a permanent community endowment built by gifts from thousands of individuals and organizations.