Organic farm documentary to be screened at Darien Library

The Biggest Little Farm, a documentary about a sustainable organic farm, will be screened at the Darien Library Wednesday night.

The film, which covers a couple’s quest for that farm through ecological restoration and diversity of plants and animals, with no added chemicals, will be presented at the library on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

The event is spnosored by the Darien Pollinator Pathway, Darien Library, Darien Land Trust, Planet New Canaan, Darien Nature Center, and The Garden Club of Darien.

For more information, visit darienlibrary.org/event/3812.