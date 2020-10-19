Organic baby food maker plans Tennessee center with 147 jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An organic baby food manufacturer plans to invest $45 million in a new facility in Tennessee that is expected to create 147 jobs.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says Babynov USA will set up its first facility in North America in Red Boiling Springs.

The company is a division of France-based Global Baby, which was founded in 1999 and makes ready-to-feed baby milks and prepared food products, such as fruit and vegetable purees, full meals and milk-based desserts.

The company is renovating an existing Macon County facility to expand its market to the United States.