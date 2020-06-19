Oregon's coronavirus case count increases by 206

A woman walks into a convenience store on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Salem, Ore., while in the foreground a sign anticipates people not wearing masks against spread of the coronavirus. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said on Friday that masks will be required starting Wednesday, June 24, in businesses including grocery stores, restaurants and bars, retail stores and shopping malls in seven counties, including ones encompassing Portland, the state's biggest city, and Salem.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The state's coronavirus cases increased by 206 on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced.

The total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon is 6,572. In addition, another person died from the disease, raising the state’s death toll to 188.

Many of the new cases, 49, were in Multnomah County, the state's most populous county.

Multnomah County, home to Portland, was approved by Gov. Kate Brown to implement the phase 1 reopening plan Friday.

Lincoln County, which recently had an outbreak at Pacific Seafood where more than 100 people tested positive for coronavirus, also had a significant uptick in cases with 31.

As cases continue to rise across the state, the health authority is working to implement new precautionary measures including requiring people to wear face coverings while inside a public space in certain counties.