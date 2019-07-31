Oregon investor donates undeveloped land to Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon real estate investor has donated undeveloped land to Portland Audubon's Wildlife Sanctuary.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Monday that Marty Kehoe and his family have donated Pittock Place.

The 22-acre (0.03-square-mile or 0.08-square-kilometer) plot borders Forest Park, a public park west of downtown Portland.

Audubon officials say the property is one of the largest, most ecologically valuable parcels on the periphery of Forest Park.

The land is worth an estimated $14 million and was slated for development of 32 multimillion-dollar homes.

Officials say donors raised $200,000 to pay the property's remaining mortgage, which was Kehoe's only stipulation.

The City of Portland contributed $350,000 to purchase a conservation easement.

The city is also expected to provide $150,000 for restoration services including invasive plant removal and water quality protection.

