Oregon governor announces 10-Point Economic Recovery Plan

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a 10-Point Economic Recovery Plan Tuesday that aims to help families and businesses across the state —with a focus on people of color — impacted financially by the pandemic and 2020 wildfires.
In addition, Brown said the state is slated to receive $6.4 billion in funds from the recently passed COVID-19 stimulus package, which she said should be invested in a way that “maximizes economic recovery efforts for Oregonians this year, while also addressing the existing disparities that were exacerbated by the pandemic.”