Oregon couple wed at dialysis center so dad can attend

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — A couple in masks and protective gowns exchanged wedding vows outside a western Michigan dialysis center so the bride's father could attend.

Ernest Gee was receiving treatments Saturday before a return to hospice care. Connie Gee and Matt Tsuchiya of Portland, Oregon, were married at a Fresenius clinic in Wyoming, a Grand Rapids suburb, WOOD-TV reported.

“It was very emotional. I was so happy to have him be there,” Connie said.

Visits with her father in hospice have been greatly restricted because of COVID-19.

“I know when Matt asked if he could marry me, my dad through the nursing room window said, ‘Whose going to give you away?’ and that to me made it very important to me that he was there," Connie said. “I knew we had to figure out how to have him be able to give me away.”

They moved up the wedding after a two-month engagement.

"We were able to make this happen, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Tsuchiya said.