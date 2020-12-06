Oregon city council member slain in attempted burglary

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A city councilor in a small town along the central Oregon coast has been killed during an attempted burglary of his home, authorities said Sunday.

Mark Campbell, 66, died from injuries he received when fighting an intruder, The Oregonian reported. Dispatchers from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office had received a report of a burglary in progress at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday from a woman who said her husband was fighting the intruder.

Campbell was dead when deputies arrived. No suspects have been arrested.

Campbell was a long-time member of the Waldport City Council and prominent local business figure who co-owned the Crestview Golf Course.