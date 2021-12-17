Oregon Treasury seeks clarity in controversial investment ANDREW SELSKY, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 5:30 p.m.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 2017, the investment managers of the Oregon State Treasury unanimously committed $233 million to a new private equity fund called Novalpina Capital. That investment has created a hangover, and Treasury now wants questions answered.
After Oregon made the investment, Novalpina Capital acquired a majority share of NSO Group, an Israeli company that produces smartphone spyware. The spyware has been used by repressive regimes against dissidents, human rights workers and journalists. NSO Group has been hit by numerous lawsuits and last month was blacklisted by the U.S. government.