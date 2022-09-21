Oregon State Hospital issued $54K workplace safety fine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Hospital is facing a $54,000 fine for failing to investigate workplace injuries.
The citation, brought by the state's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, alleges that from January 2021 to June 2022 the hospital didn’t investigate every time workers suffered an injury or illness that caused them to miss work, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The hospital didn’t look at ways to prevent future injuries and illness from occurring, according to the citation.