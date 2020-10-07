Oregon City mayor fights recall effort over protest comments

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a Portland suburb said Tuesday he will not resign from the position amid an effort to recall him after comments in which he downplayed police brutality against African Americans.

Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay had until October 6 to respond to the recall petition, which last week had collected more than enough signatures to start the process, KTVL-TV reported.

In the response, Holladay urged voters not to support his recall and pushed back against those offended by his comments saying, "we all have rights to believe and say what we believe and not be ridiculed, cancelled, or recalled for fighting for our citizens first.”

In one post on Facebook, KATU-TV reported Holladay asked why “We can have riots, looting and vandalism but not a fireworks show on the 4th of July?”

Since Holladay chose not to resign, voters will decide whether to recall him in a special election on Nov. 10. If he is voted out, an election will be held in March to replace him.