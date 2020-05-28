Orders for US big-ticket factory goods drop 17.2% in April
Paul Wiseman, Ap Economics Writer
Updated
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo a worker pushes a cart past refrigerators at a Home Depot store location in Boston. On Thursday, May 28, the Commerce Department releases its April report on durable goods. less
Photo: Steven Senne, AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. orders for big-ticket factory goods plunged for the second straight month in April as the coronavirus pandemic hammered the economy.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that orders for durable goods dropped 17.2% last month after falling 16.6% in March. Excluding orders for transportation equipment, which can be volatile from month to month, durable goods orders fell 7.4%.
New orders for cars, trucks and auto parts shrank 52.8%.
A category that tracks business investment — orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft — decreased 5.8% after falling 1.1% in March.
The lockdowns, travel restrictions and social distancing measures meant to contain COVID-19 have brought economic activity to a near standstill across the United States.
Still, last month's decline in durable goods orders was slightly less than economists had expected.