Opus to welcome author at annual spring luncheon

Opus Opus Photo: Opus Photo: Opus Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Opus to welcome author at annual spring luncheon 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Opus for Person-to-Person will host Deborah Goodrich Royce as the special guest speaker at their upcoming annual spring luncheon.

Goodrich Royce will be speaking to luncheon guests about her best-selling book as well as her storied career as an actress and philanthropist. The luncheon will be held at the Woodway Country Club in Darien on Thursday, March 5 in support of Darien-based nonprofit Person-to-Person (P2P).

All attendees will receive a copy of Goodrich Royce’s debut novel Finding Mrs. Ford. Spring luncheon tickets are $110 and selling fast. Visit www.opus4p2p.org to purchase and for more information.

“We are excited for the opportunity to hear Deborah speak in such an intimate setting at the OPUS Spring Luncheon this year. Finding Mrs. Ford is a thrilling story, and the discussion will be just as engaging! It will be a fun day for an incredible cause,” said OPUS Co-President, Kerry Pearson.

Proceeds from the Spring Luncheon will be used to support the P2P programs that directly benefit children, including campership scholarships for children in need, the holiday toy store, Baby basics layettes for new mothers and scholarships for college.

In 2019, P2P served more than 24,000 people from the seven towns of Darien, Stamford, Norwalk, New Canaan, Westport, Weston and Wilton.

For information on becoming an OPUS member, please visit www.opus4p2p.org or email info@opus4p2p.org. Become a fan on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/opus4p2p or follow OPUS on Twitter or Instagram @opus4p2p.

About Opus for Person-to-Person

For over 20 years, OPUS has supported Darien-based Person-to-Person through fundraising efforts and public awareness. For more information on this growing organization of more than 200 women and how to get involved, visit http://www.opus4p2p.org.

About Deborah Goodrich Royce

Royce was an actress in film and television for ten years. Her big break came with the leading role on All My Children. Royce went on to star in many feature films. After the birth of her daughters, Deborah moved to Paris in 1992 and worked as a reader for Le Studio Canal Plus. On her return to the US, she transitioned to Miramax Films as their story editor.

In 2004, Royce and her husband, Chuck Royce (small cap investment pioneer), restored and reopened the Avon Theatre Film Center, a 1939 landmark in Stamford.

She and her husband have a tribe of children, stepchildren, grandchildren, and animals.

Finding Mrs. Ford is her first novel.