Opus to hold ‘Fun on the Farm’ fall fundraiser

Opus for Person-to-Person will hold its 'Fun on the Farm' fundraiser at Silverman's Farm in Easton, Conn. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

DARIEN — Opus for Person-to-Person will hold its “Fun on the Farm” fall fundraiser at Silverman’s Farm in Easton on Saturday.

Guests can stop by the the Bubble & Brew specialty mobile cafe serving baked goods, coffee and tea at check-in, and then visit the pumpkin patch and country market to stock up on seasonal favorites like Silverman’s apple cider doughnuts.

The event will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

“The number of families who are struggling with financial insecurity due to the COVID-19 crisis is staggering and Person-to-Person’s resources are being stretched like never before,” said Alyssa Mahoney, OPUS for Person-to-Person family events board liaison.

“They need our support now more than ever so our goal in planning ‘Fun on the Farm’ was to raise funds and awareness of Person-to-Person while at the same time delivering a safe, fun event for our members, their families, and other families in our community,” Mahoney said.

Tickets are $35 per family for Opus members and $45 per family for non-members and can be purchased online. Space is limited and ticket sales close on Wednesday. Attendees will have VIP parking, admission with private entry to Silverman’s Animal Farm, a farm-themed goodie bag, and a professional family photo.

Opus for Person-to-Person is a charitable organization whose mission is to support Person-to-Person through fundraising efforts and public awareness. Their fundraisers help P2P provide goods and services to more than 25,000 individuals and families in our communities who lack basic necessities and resources. For more information, visit opus4p2p.org.