Opus for Person-to-Person has announced that its traditional balloon day has evolved to “Blooms for Campers.”

Blooms for Campers has the same purpose, to raise funds to send low-income kids to summer camp, with an earth friendly spin. This year, eco-friendly wildflower seed packets and burlap ribbons have replaced the non-biodegradable red balloons that littered the Sound and were harmful to sea animals.

The three corporate sponsors for Blooms for Campers are Anika Charron & Julie Bauer at William Pitt Sotheby’s Realty, The Corbin District and Ring’s End.

Blooms for Campers fundraiser will enable children from financially fragile families to experience the joy of camp and a carefree summer. For these children, camp is not a luxury but a necessity.

For children in the Campership Program, summer is filled with engaging activities, adventure, a safe and nurturing environment and academic enrichment. These experiences foster friendship, encourage self confidence and allow children to see the world in a new light.

The Blooms for Campers fundraiser runs through May 1. On May 1, OPUS volunteers and their children will tie red burlap ribbons on donors’ mailboxes and storefronts throughout town. All donors will also receive wildflower seed packets, as a symbol of gratitude for supporting the Person-to-Person Campership Program.

This year more than ever, there is a tremendous need in the community for Person-to-Person’s Campership Program, the campaign committee said.

All children considered for the Person-to-Person Campership program live in low-income households in Stamford and are referred through their schools. A portion of these children qualify for free or reduced priced meals in school which they would also receive at camp.

To donate to Blooms for Campers and to help provide a summer camp for these children through the Person-to-Person Campership Program visit p2phelps.org/blooms .

The kick-off event for the Blooms for Campers fundraiser will be a family fun run at Darien’s Highland Farm. The event will be held April 25 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with staggered start times and a suggested donation of $25 per family.

The goal of the run is to raise awareness and funds for the Person-to-Person Campership Program and will be a fun and engaging event for the whole family.

Nielsen’s, and The Darien Running Company are sponsoring the family fun run.

In an effort to remain safe and vigilant, all participants must register before the event at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4fadaa2ba6f5ce9-20211.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite floral/bright colored attire to the Blooms for Campers Fun Run.

OPUS for Person-to-Person is a charitable organization whose mission is to support Person-to-Person through fundraising efforts and public awareness. For more information regarding OPUS please visit http://www.opus4p2p.org/ and for more information about Person-to-Person, please visit http://p2phelps.org/.